Even the most cynical of us have been unable to resist the so-called musical “feud” happening between Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and young musician, Nandi Bushell.

Grohl fired the last proverbial (musical) shot with a “superhero theme” called “Nandi”, and now Bushell has returned the favor with a rollicking tune aptly named “Rock and Grohl.”

Grohl graciously accepted defeat with a message on social media, saying, “I’m down, BUT I’M NOT OUT. Your epic song will definitely be hard to beat, but I think I know just what to do…”

We anxiously await the next installment of this battle, but for now, enjoy “Rock and Grohl”…

