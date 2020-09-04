So you’ve no doubt seen Nandi Bushell‘s drum-off challenge to Foo Fighters‘ Dave Grohl and his endearing reply, where Grohl in turn challenged Bushell to take on his side project Them Crooked Vulture‘s “Dead End Friends”.
Challenge. Accepted.
Grohl was quick to respond with a message that implies this musical magic isn’t over yet!
View this post on Instagram
Ok, Nandi……you win round one….but it ain't over yet! Buckle up, cuz I have something special in mind… Stay tuned, Dave RG @nandi_bushell: It was an honour to be part of the most #EPIC #ROCK in battle in history! With the most awesome, fun, kind and legendary Dave Grohl! Thank you for giving me this incredible opportunity. I am extremely grateful. The Rock Gods of old are happy!
Your move, Dave!
