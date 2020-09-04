So you’ve no doubt seen Nandi Bushell‘s drum-off challenge to Foo Fighters‘ Dave Grohl and his endearing reply, where Grohl in turn challenged Bushell to take on his side project Them Crooked Vulture‘s “Dead End Friends”.

Challenge. Accepted.

Grohl was quick to respond with a message that implies this musical magic isn’t over yet!

Your move, Dave!

