This Valentine’s Day will bring a love letter from Nathaniel Rateliff in the form of a new solo album! And It’s Still Alright is a more subdued, personal project than the exuberant soul of his albums with the Night Sweats, as it reflects the influence of a divorce and the death of his friend, producer and fellow musician, Richard Swift. Check out the gorgeous title track…

