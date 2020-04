The only thing we like better than Nathaniel Rateliff or Willie Nelson, is Nathaniel Rateliff singing about Willie Nelson!

The legendary “Red-Headed Stranger” turns 87 today so Rateliff brought together everyone from Willie’s family members to Courtney Marie Andrews, as well as Rateliff’s bandmates from The Night Sweats. So light up, um, a candle, and celebrate with “Willie’s Birthday Song”…

