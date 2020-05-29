Neil Finn has recruited his Fleetwood Mac bandmates Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie to join him on a special song to lend support to a New Zealand non-profit that aids the homeless.

As Finn told the New Zealand Herald, “I live in a pretty fortunate situation and I move in circles that are not in daily contact with homeless people. So it’s good to be able to find a pathway in your head to relate to some degree.”

Proceeds from “Find Your Way Back Home” will go to Auckland City Mission. Give a listen…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream