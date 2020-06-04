Late Rush drummer Neil Peart will receive a special honor in his home city.

After a whopping 81 percent of residents polled agreed, officials will unveil the Neil Peart Pavilion. The structure is in the Port Dalhousie area of St. Catharines, Ontario, which is close to the location that inspired the song “Lakeside Park” from Rush’s 1975 album Caress of Steel.

Councilman Bruce Williamson told the St. Catharines Standard, “Neal Peart’s been one of our most famous local individuals, and a lot of his songs have local roots, including the namesake park.”

Peart died in January at age 67.

Watch this Master Class in drums from Rush's 30th anniversary show in Frankfurt…

