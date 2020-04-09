Last year’s Colorado album by Neil Young with Crazy Horse featured the original version of “Shut It Down”, but now they’ve recorded an updated version of the song that reflects the current world situation in the face of a pandemic.

In a statement Young said: “These are uncertain times. I wish you all the best as you care for our sick, the young and old who we love so much. Sending the best wishes to all the health care and government workers all over the world, to all the scientists who will learn and share with us the best ways to ensure survival in our world challenged. Let’s all work together and stay positive that we will find a way. With love to all, in all walks of life, all political persuasions, all colors. We will succeed working together for the good of our world as we are here together, hanging in the balance of nature.”

Check out “Shut It Down 2020″…

