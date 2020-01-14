Neon Trees frontman Tyler Glenn speaks with Kyle Meredith about the band’s comeback single, Used To Like, and the upcoming album. Glenn takes us back through the past few years which saw him coming out as a gay man during the band’s 2014 LP, the solo record that coincided with him breaking away from the Mormon Church, and starring on Broadway in Kinky Boots, taking over the role previously held by Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears. Tyler says the new album tells a story with a strong through-line and arc, discusses the dual meaning behind the lead single, and to expect some kind of recognition for the 10th anniversary of their breakthrough debut album, Habits.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Used To Like” below.