Gigaton: a unit of explosive force equal to one billion tons of TNT. It’s also, appropriately enough, the name of a new Pearl Jam album that arrives March 27th! It’ll be the band’s first album in seven years and Eddie Vedder and the crew will also embark on a supporting North American tour. No Louisville date, but there is a stop in Nashville April 2nd.

Here’s a look at the artwork:

