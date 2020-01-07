Going Electric is the tentative title of a new biopic in the works chronicling Bob Dylan‘s transition from folk musician to rock icon and will star the “it” actor of the moment, 24 year-old Timothee Chalamet. The Oscar-nominated Chalamet (for 2017’s Call Me By Your Name) will be steered by the same director who helmed the acclaimed Johnny Cash film, Walk the Line, so the project is an intriguing one. Until the movie is released, here’s a reminder of what happened when Dylan “went electric” at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965…

