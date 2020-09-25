Is there a more beloved personality than the one and only Dolly Parton?

Sure, there’s the prolific songwriting, the unique voice and renowned philanthropy, but there’s no denying the charm and effervescence of Dolly’s personality, and a new box set will shine a light on how that, well, Dolly-ness, makes for great television viewing!

Dolly: The Ultimate Collection is a 19– yes, NINETEEN– DVD set that features her performances on The Porter Wagoner Show when she was just starting out, concert specials, CMA Awards appearances, as well as cameos with the likes of Bob Hope and Oprah Winfrey.

There’s also commentary from friends like Brandi Carlile, Vince Gill, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, and goddaughter, Miley Cyrus.

Here’s one of the performances from the set, with Dolly performing her classic, “I Will Always Love You”…

