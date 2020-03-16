Fans of Childish Gambino, aka Donald Glover, were thrilled to see what appeared to be a new album March 15th. A link to DonaldGloverPresents.com was retweeted by Glover’s manager Fam Rothstein. The next thing fans knew, the retweet—as well as Fam Rothstein’s Twitter account—had been deleted, with those songs disappearing from the site soon after.

The website was streaming tunes that featured the likes of Ariana Grande and 21 Savage, as well as what some fans thought to be SZA.

As of today, there was no comment from Glover or his team & the mystery remains.

