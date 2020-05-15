Whether you buy into the conspiracy theory or not, a new comic book will explore an intriguing concept: that Paul McCartney did indeed die in 1966 and how the remaining Beatles continued on without him.

For the youngsters in the room, the stuff of legend is that Paul McCartney died in a car crash during the making of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and was replaced by a lookalike because John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr wanted to keep going without divulging the truth. The conspiracy theorists claim that later Beatles songs hinted at what actually happened to McCartney.

The comic book synopsis reads:

“November 1966. London. John Lennon can’t speak. He can’t take his eyes off the photo of a car in flames with Paul McCartney’s body inside. His friend is no longer here, and that means the Beatles are no longer here either. But John wants to know the truth, and with George and Ringo, he will begin to re-examine the final hours of Paul’s life.”

Paul Is Dead: When The Beatles Lost McCartney was created by writer Paolo Baron and artist Ernesto Carbonetti and will be published on June 3rd.

