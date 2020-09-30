You can’t accuse Drive-By Truckers of taking it easy in 2020!

The band just released The Unraveling in January of this year and now have surprised fans with the announcement of a new album that arrives digitally this Friday, with physical copies due in December.

Frontman Patterson Hood says the songs on The New OK were influenced by “this endless summer of protests, riots, political shenanigans and pandemic horrors,” but that it also “hopefully balances out the darkness of our current situation with a hope for better days and nights ahead.”

Check out the title track…

