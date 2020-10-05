The last few months have provided several impressive reissues and box sets and Elvis Costello & The Attractions are the latest recipients!

Their classic 1979 album Armed Forces is getting the deluxe treatment with the November 6th release of The Complete Armed Forces, which will be a huge set with three 12″ LPs, three 10″ LPs, and three 7″ singles.

Not only will it include a remastered original album with demos, outtakes and B-sides, it will also have 23 live performances, seven comic books and pulp novels with liner notes and handwritten lyrics, as well as a vintage poster and postcards.

Here’s a sneak peek…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream