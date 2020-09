John Prine‘s tragic passing in April left us all stunned and heartbroken, but thankfully we’ll always have his music. And now there’s a new Prine box set to be excited about!

Crooked Piece of Time comes out October 23rd and will contain his first seven albums, from his 1971 self-titled debut to 1980’s Storm Warning.

The 7-CD set takes its name from a song on Prine’s 1978 album, Bruised Orange, heard here…

