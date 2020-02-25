It’s only Tuesday and it’s already been a great week for new music!

Soccer Mommy‘s sophomore effort color theory comes out this Friday and Sophie Allison and band have shared this new track, “bloodstream”…

Also due this Friday is Real Estate‘s The Main Thing, and Martin Courtney calls this title track “an inspirational anthem for anyone who’s ever been in an existential crisis.”

And of their new tune, Disclosure said in a statement that it is “made entirely to get a human being to their feet and directly to the dance floor.” Give a listen to “Ecstasy”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream