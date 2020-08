New Order‘s 1983 album Power, Corruption & Lies is getting a deluxe reissue!

The set will feature remasters of the album from the original analog tapes, previously unreleased material from writing sessions, live performances, TV footage and rare photos, all in the form of an LP, two CDs, two DVDs, and a book.

The Power, Corruption & Lies: Definitive Edition box set comes out October 2nd.

