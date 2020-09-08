New Order have just shared their first original music in five years!

“In tough times we wanted to reach out with a new song,” New Order frontman Bernard Sumner in a statement. “We can’t play live for a while, but music is still something we can all share together. We hope you enjoy it… until we meet again.”

Oh, in other New Order good news: they also have a new box set coming out! They’ve announced a deluxe reissue of their 1983 sophomore album Power, Corruption & Lies will arrive October 2nd that will include a 12-inch vinyl, two CDs, two DVDs, and a hardback book.

But for now, check out the new single, “Be a Rebel”…

