Billy Corgan has just given fans something to look forward to– not just a new album from Smashing Pumpkins, but a DOUBLE album! In a recent interview with The Tennessean, Corgan said “This is the first album since the album that came out in 2000, Machina, where me, James and Jimmy worked on something for a very long time. It’s got a greater conceptual base, and it’s probably a wider swath of music”, adding, “I’m excited about this, because we’re kind of back in the lane of taking a risk, and trying to bring something new to the table, as opposed to just aping what we’re known for.”

No title or release date has been announced yet, but until then you can enjoy this track from Billy Corgan’s new Americana album, Cotillions…

