A never-before-heard solo version of Aretha Franklin‘s powerful 2006 song “Never Gonna Break My Faith” has been released.

Sony Music announced the release of the song about faith and race on Juneteenth, the holiday to commemorate the emancipation of slaves in the U.S. Dozens of artists have released songs detailing the black experience amid the global protests sparked by the recent deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and many others.

The song was originally recorded as a collaboration with Mary J. Blige, but this version with Franklin joined by the Boys Choir of Harlem is truly awe-inspiring…

