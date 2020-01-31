Singer/songwriter Sam Varga is from Louisville, Ky. Now based in Nashville, he has quickly come up through the writing ranks and can frequently be seen playing in venues such as Whiskey Jam, Buscall, and The Listening Room. His first year in Nashville saw the release of his debut single “Sex & Whiskey” and more music including his debut EP is coming early this year. With the upcoming EP release, there will be a homecoming show March 20th at Odeon. Check out Sam’s new song “Mayday” of which Sam says:

“Mayday” is a self-deprecating anthem written to combat a depression by taking ownership of it. Dynamically it alludes to my punk/emo days, whereas the song craft and pedal steel are definitely indicative of my chosen home of Nashville, TN.