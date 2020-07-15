It’s been a good week for new song releases!

Bob Mould‘s Blue Hearts album drops September 25th and Mould just shared a scathing take on religious hypocrisy called “Forecast of Rain”…

beabadoobee, aka Bea Kristi, will release her debut album Fake It Flowers later this year and released a new track called “Care”…

Meanwhile, Arcade Fire‘s Will Butler will drop his sophomore solo album this fall! Generations comes out September 25th and this first single “Surrender” is about giving up money and power for something greater…

