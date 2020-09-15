It’s great to not only hear new music from Danny Flanigan but see him too, in a new video from his LittleBand. It’s been a long time since we’ve heard new recordings from him but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been in the studio or writing new material. Apparently, he has several things in the works just waiting to be released! In addition to the self-titled new album from LittleBand which just came out, there’s a Rain Chorus EP and a solo album that’s almost ready for release.

LittleBand is Danny Flanigan on Guitar/Vocals – Jeff Faith on Bass – Brian Cronin on Drums – Steve Sturgill on Keys.

Check out “Annabelle” by LittleBand