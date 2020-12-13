“Helical Scan” is the new song and video featuring rotoscope animation from Louisville’s electronic duo Air Chrysalis. Sending me their new video also sent me into research to find out what a helical scan is and what rotoscope animation is! For those who aren’t in the know like me, a helical scan is a method of recording high-frequency signals on magnetic tape. It is used in open-reel video tape recorders, video cassette recorders, digital audio tape recorders, and some computer tape drives. Rotoscope animation is an animation technique that animators use to trace over motion picture footage, frame by frame, to produce realistic action. Now it all makes sense! Air Chrysalis features Stanley Chase III on vocals and keys and Michael Powell on guitar and synth. Their new self-titled album came out this past September. “Helical Scan” is the lead track.