“The Holy Fire” is a new song and video from Louisville’s Wax Fang fronted by Scott Carney. It’s a different sound for the band, a lot more sparse than usual, no drums or howling guitars, and certainly topical for the times we are living in. The video was directed by Chris Witzke and written by Scott Carney. We asked Scott to tell us about the song:

“The Holy Fire is our tribute to the brave folks fighting on the front lines of the Resistance. It’s about the drive that we have to create change and make the world a better place, one where we are all equal. It’s about standing up for yourself, for your neighbors, for your community. It’s about hope. It’s about justice. It’s about love.

I wrote this song in late 2018 but it deserves to be heard now more than ever, With the help of Evan Vicic of the Louisville Orchestra in conjunction with La La Land Studios and Black Lab Mastering, we were able to safely produce this track over the summer.

I’m sure you’ve heard the saying, ‘If you’re not part of the solution, you’re part of the problem,’ right? I’d like to modify that to say ‘If you’re not part of the healing, you’re part of the pain.’ We want to be a part of the healing, which is why we are donating the proceeds from sales and streams to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, to the Louisville Community Bailout Fund and to Black Lives Matter.”

You can purchase the song here.

Arranged by Scott Carney and Evan Vicic. Performed by Scott Carney (vocals), Evan Vicic (viola), Laura De St. Croix (Viola), Annie Daigle (Violin), Lillian Pettitt (cello), and Sarah Ransom (bass). Engineered by Anne Gauthier at La La Land (Louisville, KY). Mixed by Corey McAfee. Mastered by Shelley Anderson at Black Lab Mastering (Louisville, KY).