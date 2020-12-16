Join us Thursday, December 31st at 10 pm for an exclusive broadcast of My Morning Jacket‘s 2017 New Year’s Eve set, recorded live at the 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, Colorado. The band delivered a perfect blend of classic original material and an eclectic mix of unexpected covers resulting in a stunning musical showcase from one of the best live bands in the world!

Before the concert begins, Kyle Meredith will speak to Patrick Hallahan of the band to reminisce about the set list and fill us in on what the band has planned for the coming year.