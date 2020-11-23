Nick Cave has released Idiot Prayer (Nick Cave Alone at Alexandra Palace), a live recorded solo piano performance captured London’s Alexandra Palace in June 2020. As with many of the releases we’ve seen this year, Idiot Prayer was born of the strange circumstances that have defined 2020. A statement about the new album says that the idea “was conceived as a reaction to the confinement and isolation of the preceding months.”

He enlisted the help of celebrated cinematographer Robbie Ryan to film what was originally a one-time paid livestream. Cave later offered a limited theatrical run of the performance, and now as a 22-track album available digitally, on CD, and even on a double vinyl for sale on his website.