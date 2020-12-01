Nickelback’s Mike Kroger jumps on the line with Kyle Meredith to discuss the 15th anniversary edition of All The Right Reasons. The bassist gets into what made it a heavier and more lush album, Chad Kroeger’s autobiographical lyrics, the absurdity of celebrity as told in the single “Rockstar,” and the story of their childhoods within the smash hit “Photograph”. Kroeger also discusses the accompanying live album from their show at the 2006 Sturgis Bike Rally and plans for a new 2021 LP as they hit their own 25th anniversary.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.