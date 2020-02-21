Nicola Godin of the band Air gives Kyle Meredith a call to discuss his latest solo album, Concrete and Glass, a concept record that has roots in his love for architecture and an installation that he was commissioned to do. Godin speaks about the larger topics in play, especially in the first single The Border, as well as working with Alexis Taylor from Hot Chip. On another cut, Godin uses the voice heard on GPS navigation as the lead, and it’s with that robotic vocal that Nicolas predicts that we’ll have entire AI made music on the charts within a year. The two also explore the current trend of minimalism in pop music, his love for sensuality within his own songs, and finally his thoughts on the 20th anniversary of the Virgin Suicides soundtrack, and his hopes to one day provide music for a sci-fi movie.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.