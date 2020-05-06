Nicole Atkins gives Kyle Meredith a call to discuss her new LP, Italian Ice. Born and raised in New Jersey, Atkins talks about how the album reflects growing up on the boardwalks of Asbury Park, the scary stories her dad would tell, and recording in Muscle Shoals alongside the great Spooner Oldham. Speaking of guests, Spoon’s Brit Daniel, My Morning Jacket’s Carl Broemel, and Hamilton Leithauser also make appearances on the album, and Atkins tells us about those collaborations as well.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the tracks below.