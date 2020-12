Foo Fighters‘ Dave Grohl continues to bring joy this holiday season with his “Hanukkah Sessions” with producer Greg Kurstin.

We already shared Night One with you, but in case you were busy this weekend, we wouldn’t want you to miss Nights 2 and 3!

Friday night with Grohl and Kurstin was a bit of a surprise as the duo covered Drake‘s “Hotline Bling”…

Night 3 was the duo’s take on Mountain‘s 1970 rock classic, “Mississippi Queen”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream