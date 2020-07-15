If there’s a “Deadhead” in the family, this may be just what they want!

Nike has joined forces with the Grateful Dead to market the Nike SB Dunk Low Grateful Dead sneakers. Different color options will drop on different days, with the orange ones arriving first via FTC this Saturday, July 18th.

The yellow version will be up for sale via SNKRS and select skate shops on July 24th, with the green ones also available on the 24th at select skate shops.

The shoes feature the Dead’s iconic dancing bears and the famous “Steal Your Face” skull appears on the underside of the sockliner. The shoes are a tribute to Owsley “Bear” Stanley, one of the Dead’s first audio engineers and a benefactor of the band.

Here’s a video peek at the shoes…

