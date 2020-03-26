In these days of self-isolation lots of artists have stepped up to entertain us with live streams and playful social media antics. Most have postponed impending albums– but not Trent Reznor. Nine Inch Nails just surprised fans with not one, but TWO new albums!

In a statement Reznor said he and Atticus Ross “decided to burn the midnight oil and complete these new Ghosts records as a means of staying somewhat sane.”

Ghosts V: Together and Ghosts VI: Locusts contain 23 new instrumental tracks that Reznor calls “Two different records for two different mindsets,” adding, “Download now for free. Stay safe!”

Here’s a couple selections from each album:

