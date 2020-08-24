If you were looking for a source of inspiration today, Tyler Hartfield maybe just what you need!

The Australian teen was born with cerebral palsy and is a non-verbal communicator, but that hasn’t stopped him from expressing himself with stunning poems that have been turned into music with the help of fellow students at his high school. His inspiration? Nick Cave.

When “The One You Feed” drew the attention of Cave himself, he made no attempt to hide his feelings about the song on his The Red Hand Files site:

“This is so good. The band are great. I love the slow crawl of the song, the backing vocals coming in half way, and everything kicking in at 3:15. Genuinely thrilling. And Tyler’s writing is something else. ‘The wolf who wins? The one you feed’ – is about as smart and as true as something can be, and the final verse ‘Playing on my heartstrings / You never pour your picky jealousy / Onto my growing love for you / Help me beat my way to you’ – is as good as it gets. That last line! ‘Help me beat my way to you’ Wow! Love, Nick”

To hear the backstory and the remarkable tune– seriously, those lyrics!– watch this touching video from ABC Australia…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream