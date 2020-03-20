Norah Jones is stuck at home like the rest of us but putting her talents to good use! To promote the charities Feeding America and the MusiCares Foundation, Jones sat down at her piano to do a lovely version of the Guns N’ Roses classic, “Patience.”

Jones’ video was accompanied by this message: “Hey everyone. I hope you’re ok in these strange times. If you’re in a position to make a donation, there are many organizations who are getting food or supplies to people in need. And please stay home as a pledge of social responsibility to our medical professionals. I heard a song yesterday that made me feel good and I’ve always wanted to cover it. So I gave it a try.”

