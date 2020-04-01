Of Montreal’s Kevin Barnes calls Kyle Meredith to detail the outfit’s latest record, UR FUN, and dig into its 80’s influences, especially from the sounds of Cyndi Lauper, Janet Jackson, and the mid-decade pop era. Barnes also connects the political climate of that time mirrors what’s currently happening in Congress and how those bigger themes find their way through many of these songs. The psychedelic-pop wizard also talks about combining references of art and pop-culture into biographical moments, living with dissociative disorder, and simultaneously producing Locate S,1’s new album, resulting in a sister record to UR FUN.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.