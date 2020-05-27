Oh Wonder’s Anthony West and Josephine Vander Gucht give Kyle Meredith a call from their home studio to discuss No One Else Can Wear Your Crown and it’s follow up, the Home Tapes series, which they started writing, recording, and releasing soon after the pandemic shutdown took hold. The duo talk about the benefits of being so immediate and how the first single, Lonely Star, speaks to our general isolation. The conversation also touches on the burnout that they felt after their sophomore LP and the need to forget they were in a band at all, why empowerment became such a strong theme in the new material, and the importance of recognizing your own success and dreams.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.