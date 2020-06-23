Old 97’s will be back with a new album this summer!

The Rhett Miller-fronted band will release the aptly titled Twelfth on August 21st, as the record will be their twelfth release not counting holiday or live albums.

We already love their rollicking new tune “Turn Off the TV”, made even more fun by a video featuring cameos from the likes of Cheap Trick‘s Rick Nielsen, actress Jenna Fischer from The Office, actor/comedian Paul F. Tompkins, Janeane Garofalo, and best of all, Puddles Pity Party!

