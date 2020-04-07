Leave it to Lady Gaga to curate the star power that will participate in an upcoming benefit for the World Health Organization!

Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, One World: Together At Home will raise funds for WHO and the healthcare workers working on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The still-evolving lineup already includes the likes of Paul McCartney, Eddie Vedder, Lizzo, Stevie Wonder, Billie Eilish, Kacey Musgraves, Chris Martin, John Legend and Elton John.

The special will air on ABC, CBS & NBC, as well as several digital networks, including Prime Video, Twitch, YouTube, Twitter and Yahoo! April 18th at 8PM ET.

Here’s Gaga discussing the event with Jimmy Fallon…

