Next month John Prine‘s family and record label will host an online celebration that pays tribute to the late singer-songwriter.

Featuring musicians, actors and family members, Picture Show: A Tribute Celebrating John Prine will stream June 11th at 7:30PM ET via Prine’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Proceeds will go to charitable organizations like NAMI and Alive.

More details will be released in the near future. Until then, remember Prine’s greatness with this video…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream