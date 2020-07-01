Louisville poet and spoken word artist Ron Whitehead & The Storm Generation Band has a new video for his “Riding With Rebel Jesus” released by sonaBlast! Records. The video has a Southwestern theme to it and is beautifully shot.

Credits: Written by Ron Whitehead. Directed by Clayton Luce. Produced by Clayton Luce and Darkstar TV. Starring Clayton Luce as Rebel Jesus. Recorded at Logan Street Music Studio. Released by sonaBLAST! Records. Ron Whitehead & The Storm Generation Band · Ron Whitehead · Matt Thomasson · Evel Clark · Matt Thomasson · Evel Clark · Paul Braun