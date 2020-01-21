Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne appeared on Good Morning America to confirm his diagnosis of Stage 2 Parkinson’s disease.

On the positive side, Sharon said, “It’s not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. And it’s like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day.”

Ozzy also reiterated his desire to continue working, saying, “Coming from a working class background, I hate to let people down. I hate to not do my job.”

Osbourne’s new album Ordinary Man comes out February 21st and in March he’s the subject of a new documentary called Biography: The Nine Lives Of Ozzy.

Check out the trailer:

Best of luck, Ozzy– we’re all rooting for you!

