July 24, 2020

Louisville musician Pat Younger released his new song “Can’t Find My Way” today that’s a solid tune with a great hook that would make the late Tim Krekel proud. The song features some Louisville mainstays in the credits. Produced by Aaron Bibelhauser and mixed and mastered by Donnie Bott, the track also features:

Electric Guitar – Jeff Guernsey 
Bass – Bill Heuglin
Drums – Jesse Hall 
Organ – Mike Hood 
Piano – Aaron Bibelhauser
Lead Vocals and Acoustic Guitar – Pat Younger 
Backing Vocals – Sarah Breit and Aaron Bibelhauser 

We look forward to hearing more from the new project!

Laura Shine
By Laura Shine @laurashine3
Laura is the WFPK Assistant Program Director and afternoon host.