Louisville musician Pat Younger released his new song “Can’t Find My Way” today that’s a solid tune with a great hook that would make the late Tim Krekel proud. The song features some Louisville mainstays in the credits. Produced by Aaron Bibelhauser and mixed and mastered by Donnie Bott, the track also features:

Electric Guitar – Jeff Guernsey

Bass – Bill Heuglin

Drums – Jesse Hall

Organ – Mike Hood

Piano – Aaron Bibelhauser

Lead Vocals and Acoustic Guitar – Pat Younger

Backing Vocals – Sarah Breit and Aaron Bibelhauser

We look forward to hearing more from the new project!