Louisville musician Pat Younger released his new song “Can’t Find My Way” today that’s a solid tune with a great hook that would make the late Tim Krekel proud. The song features some Louisville mainstays in the credits. Produced by Aaron Bibelhauser and mixed and mastered by Donnie Bott, the track also features:
Electric Guitar – Jeff Guernsey
Bass – Bill Heuglin
Drums – Jesse Hall
Organ – Mike Hood
Piano – Aaron Bibelhauser
Lead Vocals and Acoustic Guitar – Pat Younger
Backing Vocals – Sarah Breit and Aaron Bibelhauser
We look forward to hearing more from the new project!