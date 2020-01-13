Patrick Watson speaks with Kyle Meredith about his latest record, Wave, and how it find inspiration from Thom Yorke, Frank Ocean, & Talk Talk. Watson dives into his appreciation for the architecture of hip hop’s song structures and how well worn formulas have started to pass & his work on the final Leonard Cohen LP. We also hear about his appreciation for visuals and how David Lynch’s Twin Peaks makes a strong showing in this new album.

