Patty Smyth talks with Kyle Meredith about It’s About Time, her first new album in 28 years. The “Sometimes Love Just Ain’t Enough” singer discusses how her new material finally became poignant enough to record, the lost unsupervised freedom that kids of the past had growing up, music as the great unifier, and how she sings about the rewards of a longstanding marriage to husband John McEnroe. Smyth also tells us why she’s recorded a famous Tom Waits song twice now and the new batch of songs that she’s already working on, including some possible lost tracks from her 80’s band Scandal.

Watch and listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.