PBS News Hour recently gave Louisville musicians a nice shout out by reporting on a song commissioned by Mayor Greg Fischer for Louisville Orchestra’s Music Director Teddy Abrams and friends to create a song for our city. Jim James of My Morning Jacket, Will Oldham aka Bonnie Prince Billy, Jecorey Arthur aka 1200, Carly Johnson, and others participated. Way to represent!
502unes
April 27, 2020
Laura is the WFPK Assistant Program Director and afternoon host.
