As part of All In WA: A Concert for COVID-19 Relief, Pearl Jam joined Macklemore, Brandi Carlile, Ciara, Ben Gibbard, Dave Matthews, The Black Tones, Sir Mix-A-Lot and more to help provide immediate critical and emergency support for workers and families most affected by the coronavirus across Washington State.

The event marked the first time Pearl Jam have publicly performed a song from their new Gigaton album. The band members each played from their respective homes, with frontman Eddie Vedder‘s wife and daughter providing choreography behind him. Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer also makes an appearance.

Check out “Dance of the Clairvoyants”…

