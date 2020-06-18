Perfume Genius (aka Michael Hadreas) has released a stunning cover of a Mazzy Star classic.

Hadreas has shared his version of “Fade Into You”, from Mazzy Star‘s 1993 album So Tonight That I Might See for Amazon Music’s PROUD playlist.

Why did Perfume Genius want to cover this particular song? In a statement he said:

“I chose ‘Fade into You’ because I carried it with me for a long time and I always looked to it for the warmth and the very heavy vibe that it always brings. It felt almost uncoverable but I wondered what I could do to make it sharper and maybe a little more desperate but still maintain the sort of beauty of it and the quietness of it.”

