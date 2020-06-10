Mike Hadreas speaks with Kyle Meredith about the latest Perfume Genius LP, Set My Heart On Fire Immediately, it’s connections to the dance and music collaboration The Sun Still Burns Here, and how movement informed the record. Hadreas discusses his style of writing songs with big changes, masculinity, guitar sounds that recall My Bloody Valentine and Motown, and his dream-team backing band of Jim Keltner, Pino Palladino, and Matt Chamberlain.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.